Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,153. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.