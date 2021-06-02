Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9,195.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

