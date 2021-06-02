Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

