Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,433,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

