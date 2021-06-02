Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 7,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

