Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

KIRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 11,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

