Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.
KIRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 11,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $34.45.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
