Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Up 0.2%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €88.06 ($103.60) and last traded at €87.42 ($102.85). Approximately 106,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €87.24 ($102.64).

KGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($98.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

