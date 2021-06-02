Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,761. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

