Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

