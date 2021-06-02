Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 5,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,603. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.