Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. 48,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

