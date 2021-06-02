Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

FRT traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

