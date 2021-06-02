Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $$99.64 during trading on Tuesday. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

