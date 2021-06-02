Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $24,813.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

