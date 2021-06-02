Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

