Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.