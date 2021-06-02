Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$21.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

