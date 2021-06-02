KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

CRL opened at $332.90 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

