KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

