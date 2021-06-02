Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.