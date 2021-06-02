Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.96.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $471.18 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

