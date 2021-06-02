Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $272.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.