Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

LMT stock opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

