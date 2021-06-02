Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $309.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

