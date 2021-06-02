Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.37. The company has a market capitalization of $591.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

