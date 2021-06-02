Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,852 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

BATS USMV opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

