Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 127,181 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

