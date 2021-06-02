Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.