Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

