Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

