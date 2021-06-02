Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)’s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 31,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 13,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

KPDCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

