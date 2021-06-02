KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $54.11

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.11, but opened at $52.59. KE shares last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 121,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion and a PE ratio of 332.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

