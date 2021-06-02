Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Down 6.2%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 48,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,086,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

