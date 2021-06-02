Joint Ventures Market Cap Achieves $41,527.34 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $41,527.34 and $15,776.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars.

