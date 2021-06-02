Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

