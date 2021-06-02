John R. Liddicoat Sells 34,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

