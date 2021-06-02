John R. Liddicoat Sells 34,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.