John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:PDT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 102,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,050. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
