John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:PDT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 102,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,050. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.