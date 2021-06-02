Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,163,984 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Teladoc Health worth $254,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,428 shares of company stock valued at $93,716,795. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

TDOC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.38. 20,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

