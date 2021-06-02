Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,861,814 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of SEA worth $734,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.01. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

