Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,994,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527,939 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,751,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

