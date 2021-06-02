Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $203,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.65. 4,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

