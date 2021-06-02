Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $461,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.36.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.68. 86,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

