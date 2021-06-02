Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

