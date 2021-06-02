JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

JCDecaux stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

