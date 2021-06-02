Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSC opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $47,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,920.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

