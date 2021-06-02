Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

