Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.