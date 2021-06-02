Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

