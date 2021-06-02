Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

JKHY stock opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

