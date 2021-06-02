J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. 14,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,119. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

